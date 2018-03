Christchurch, New Zealand, March 30, 2018 (AFP) - - England were all out for 307 in their first innings after adding a further 17 runs on day two of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday.

Jonny Bairstow was the last man out for 101.

For New Zealand, Tim Southee finished with six for 62 and Trent Boult took four for 87.

