Swan Hewett notches 50th AFL game quickly

Valued Sydney role player George Hewett had to wait to get his turn in the star-studded Swans AFL side, but he's wasted no time in getting to his 50th AFL appearance.

George Hewett has missed just two games since his Sydney debut in round one of the 2016 season.

The 22-year-old South Australian midfielder will reach the milestone on Sunday when he lines up against Port Adelaide at the SCG.

Since breaking into the side in the opening round of 2016, Hewett has missed just two games, being dropped once early in his first season and missing another through concussion.

"It's come quick," Hewett said of his impending milestone.

But while he's zooming to the landmark in swift fashion after cracking the senior team, Hewett initially had to bide his time.

He served a two-season apprenticeship in the Swans' reserves side in the NEAFL in 2014-15.

When the call to play seniors finally came in 2016. Hewett was pressed into service primarily as a forward, rather than being utilised in the midfield where he was more used to playing.

"If there was any chance to break into the side you've got to take it," Hewett said.

"We had a pretty stacked midfield and I was pretty keen to play senior footy so I thought (playing as a forward) that was the best way to get in."

He kicked 18 goals in his first season, which ended with a grand final appearance, and got his chance to log plenty of midfield minutes the following year.

Swans' coach John Longmire doesn't dispense praise easily, but was happy to laud Hewett's contribution to the side, saying he delivered good, consistent footy every week.

"He's underrated but is highly-valued inside the footy club," Longmire said.

"He's hard, he's a quality AFL midfielder, he's quite big for an AFL midfielder, so he's able to get in and use his size to advantage, and he's a very efficient and effective forward."

A diplomatic Hewett, whose family live on a farm around two hours' drive, north-west of Adelaide, said he was interested in both Port Adelaide and the Crows while growing up.

Hewett's brother is on Port's rookie list, but there won't be a conflict of interest for family members at the SCG, as 21-year-old Cam is injured.