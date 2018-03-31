Saints seek answers after AFL shocker

St Kilda have held a crisis meeting after their AFL Good Friday shocker, with coach Alan Richardson declaring "there's losses and then there's losses".

Saints' Paddy McCartin was unable to kick a goal against North Melbourne.

The Saints players were called in on Saturday morning, which was supposed to be their day off.

They lost the contested ball count and could not hit their targets, plus they managed just five goals in the loss.

While the Saints aspire to their first top-eight finish since 2011, the Kangaroos freely acknowledge they are rebuilding.

Richardson said it was important the players have a break but also felt they had to talk further about their poor performance.

"There's losses and there's losses. I'm not one to be overly reactive," he told SEN.

"But it was important to get back together and make sure that we stick together and identify what happened and probably even more importantly, what we're going to do about it.

"It was something that we felt we needed to do."

Richardson added that he and captain Jarryn Geary drove the meeting.

"It was a continuation of the conversation we had post-game," Richardson said.

While Richardson did not want to go into specifics, he noted they butchered the ball against the Kangaroos.

What's important is we do something about it," he said.

"We've got seven days from now. We got together as a group again this morning to really look at what it is we're going to do from here.

"It's round two. We're 1-1. It was an opportunity that we lost and we need to do something about it and that will start on the training track."

The Roos led by 11 points at three-quarter time and sealed the victory with a seven-goals-to-nil final term.

Richardson said post-match one issue stood out.

"The biggest question that we spoke about (after the game) as a group was, 'How can we get outworked so consistently across four quarters, given that that's a strength of ours?'" he said.

"Why were we not prepared to roll our sleeves up and really dig in to support a mate?"

In seven days St Kilda host Adelaide, who are coming off an encouraging win in the grand final rematch against Richmond.

Richardson must also work out what to do with his three-pronged attack of Paddy McCartin, Josh Bruce and Tim Membrey.

They kicked no goals against the Roos but Richardson gave them the benefit of the doubt.

"It's an awkward game to assess from that perspective," he said of his forward structure.

"Our use was so bad ... I've not seen us kick the ball as poorly as that."

McCartin was booked during the match for rough conduct but match reviewer Michael Christian overturned the charge.