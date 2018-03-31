Robinson leaps to Tedesco's defence

James Tedesco's influence in defence for the Sydney Roosters has been underestimated in his opening three games at the club, according to coach Trent Robinson.

Tedesco, renowned as one of the most destructive running fullbacks in the NRL, has endured a mixed start to his time at the Roosters in attack.

The NSW No.1 scored a try, set up two others and made three line-breaks in their round-two win over Canterbury but has otherwise not broken the line in the team's two other games, a shock 10-8 loss to Wests Tigers and last week's 38-8 thrashing of Newcastle.

However it's been a different story in defence .

The former Tigers star is yet to miss a tackle for the Roosters and Robinson has been impressed with the direction he's provided at the back without ball in hand, with the Tri-colours conceding just four tries in 240 minutes of footy.

So when asked when Tedesco would return to his best on Friday, Robinson quickly moved to his defence.

"Teddy has been at his best for a few years," he said.

"The combination work we saw with Luke (Keary) and Cooper (Cronk), we need to add that on to involve Teddy more and more.

"Credit has to go to him for that 30 points against. That's a big role in defence these days. I feel like people talk about it a bit but probably not enough the importance of a fullback.

"Teddy has worked really hard at that, I think that's shown."

Robinson's support of Tedesco is similar to that offered by the coach to captain Jake Friend last week.

Robinson went out of his way in last week's press conference following the win over Newcastle to raise what he claimed had been unfair criticism of Friend over the opening fortnight.

"He's come under some criticism and I think he has played really well this year. I think it's been unwarranted.

"He delivers high quality passes to Cooper who directs and Luke who buzzes around and moves from side to side and asks the defence a lot of questions."