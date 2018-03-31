Games transport plan is solid: Qld Govt

Queensland's Commonwealth Games minister is confident the state government has done all it can to manage transport issues for the event.

Games lanes are being activated across the Gold Coast over the Easter weekend as the transport plan for the Games kicks into gear.

By Wednesday's opening ceremony all games lanes will be activated, road closures across the city will have been put in place and public transport will be running to a 24-hour schedule.

In an attempt to combat heavy traffic and potential problems on the M1 motorway between Brisbane and the Gold Coast, the government has implemented several initiatives.

Speed limits have been reduced, trucks are restricted to the inside left lanes and tow trucks will be placed along the motorway to quickly clear any traffic accidents.

Games Minister Kate Jones said everything that could be done, had been done.

"This'll be the first time the Gold Coast has ever experienced a 24-hour timetable," Ms Jones told AAP.

"That's an integrated bus and train timetable which has taken literally two years of planning with the City of Gold Coast, the police, Translink, Queensland Rail.

"A lot of decisions have had to be made over a long period of time ... we feel like we've done everything we can to get as prepared as we can."