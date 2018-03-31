News

Four Canadian diplomats expelled from Russia

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Four Canadian diplomats have been expelled from Russia, the latest removal in the wake of an international response to an attack on a Russian in the United Kingdom with a nerve agent.

Canada had previously expelled seven Russian personnel as part of actions taken by other countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States. The expulsion of Canadian officials was confirmed by Adam Austen, a spokesman for Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland.

(Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Bill Trott)

