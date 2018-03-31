Russia expels one Norwegian diplomat: NRK

OSLO (Reuters) - Russia has decided to expel one Norwegian diplomat following Norway's decision to expel a Russian diplomat from Oslo earlier this week, Norwegian public broadcaster NRK said on Friday.

Norway's foreign ministry spokeswoman told the broadcaster that the expulsion of its diplomat from Russia was "unjustified".

Norway ordered one Russian diplomat to leave Oslo on Monday in solidarity with Britain and in support of London's standoff with Moscow over the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in Britain.





