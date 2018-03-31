News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Woman shocked to find shard of glass in noodles from popular outlet
Woman shocked to find 'glass shard' in noodles from popular chain

Russia expels two Spanish diplomats: Spanish public broadcaster

Reuters
Reuters /

MADRID (Reuters) - Russia expelled two Spanish diplomats on Friday, Spain's public broadcaster RTVE said, as Moscow responded to the expulsion of two Russian officials from Madrid earlier this week following the poisoning of a former Russian double agent in Britain.

The two Spanish diplomats expelled are the embassy's head of staff and the military attache, RTVE said, citing sources from the Spanish delegation in Moscow.
Nobody was immediately available at the Spanish foreign ministry to confirm the report.

(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Back To Top