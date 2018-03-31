Russia expels two Spanish diplomats: Spanish public broadcaster

MADRID (Reuters) - Russia expelled two Spanish diplomats on Friday, Spain's public broadcaster RTVE said, as Moscow responded to the expulsion of two Russian officials from Madrid earlier this week following the poisoning of a former Russian double agent in Britain.

The two Spanish diplomats expelled are the embassy's head of staff and the military attache, RTVE said, citing sources from the Spanish delegation in Moscow.

Nobody was immediately available at the Spanish foreign ministry to confirm the report.



