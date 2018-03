DUBLIN (Reuters) - Russia has expelled one Irish diplomat, Ireland's foreign ministry said on Friday, following Dublin's decision to expel a Russian diplomat over a nerve agent attack in England that the British government has blamed on Russia.

"There is no justification for this expulsion. Our staff do not engage in activities which are incompatible with their diplomatic status," a spokesman for the Irish foreign ministry said.



