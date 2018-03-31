Russia says summons diplomats from 23 countries

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday it had summoned heads of diplomatic missions from 23 countries in a standoff with the West over the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in Britain.

It said in a statement it reserved the right to retaliate against expulsion of Russian diplomats from Belgium, Hungary, Georgia and Montenegro.

The ministry also said it decided to expel 13 diplomats from Ukraine, Russia's state-run RIA news agency reported.



(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Edmund Blair)