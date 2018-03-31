Russia expels Czech, Baltic diplomats

RIGA/TALLINN/PRAGUE (Reuters) - Russia is expelling diplomats from Latvia, Estonia and the Czech Republic in a widely expected response to similar moves by the three countries in the wake of the poisoning of a former Russian double agent in Britain.

Russia was expelling three Czech diplomats and one each from the two Baltic countries, the foreign ministries of the three countries said separately on Friday.

"Of course, we expected such a step from Russia and it doesn't come as a surprise. Unfortunately, it doesn't solve the situation, but deepens the tension," a spokesman at the Latvian Foreign Ministry said.



