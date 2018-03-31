News

U.S. service member among personnel killed in Syria: officials

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - One of the personnel killed with an improvised explosive device in Syria on Thursday was a U.S. service member, two U.S. officials told Reuters.

On Friday, the coalition fighting Islamic State said in a statement that two personnel from the coalition had been killed, without giving the nationalities.
Two U.S. officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity and citing initial information, said one of the personnel was American and the incident took place near the Syrian city of Manbij. They declined to say which country the other individual was from.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

