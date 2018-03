Johannesburg, March 30, 2018 (AFP) - - Brief scores at tea on the first day of the fourth Test between South Africa and Australia at the Wanderers Stadium on Friday.

South Africa, first innings, 177-2 in 55 overs (A. Markram 111 not out)

Match situation: South Africa are 177 for two wickets in the first innings

Toss: South Africa

Series score: South Africa lead four-match series 2-1

