Russia's response to expulsion of diplomats is 'regrettable', says Britain

Reuters
Reuters /

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's foreign ministry described Russia's response to the expulsion of diplomats as "regrettable", adding that Moscow had broken international law by poisoning a former Russian spy and his daughter on British soil.

"It's regrettable, but in light of Russia's previous behavior, we anticipated a response," a foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Saturday, when asked about Moscow's retaliatory measures that included expelling Western diplomats.
She added that "there is no alternative conclusion other than that the Russian state was culpable. Russia is in flagrant breach of international law and the Chemical Weapons Convention and actions by countries around the world have demonstrated the depth of international concern."


(Writing by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Edmund Blair)

