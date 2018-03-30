Lithuania says Russia expels three diplomats amid nerve agent attack row

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Russia is expelling three Lithuanian diplomats in response to a similar move by the Baltic country in the wake of the poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter in Britain, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"We consider this to be a disproportionate response because Lithuania has fewer diplomats working in Russia than Russia has in Lithuania," a spokeswoman for the Baltic country's foreign minister said.



