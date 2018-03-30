Sweden says Russia expels one diplomat

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Russia is expelling a Swedish diplomat in a tit-for-tat move after the Nordic country expelled a Russian diplomat after the poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter in Britain, the Swedish Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The Swedish government said on Monday it would expel one Russian diplomat in response to a nerve agent attack in Britain that the British government has blamed on Moscow.

A Swedish Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said the Russian move in response was "unfortunate, but not unexpected".



