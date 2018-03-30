News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Woman shocked to find shard of glass in noodles from popular outlet
Woman shocked to find 'glass shard' in noodles from popular chain

Russia expels two Italian diplomats: Italy Foreign Ministry

Reuters
Reuters /

ROME (Reuters) - Russia on Friday gave two Italian diplomats a week to leave the country, Italy's Foreign Ministry said in a statement, amid an increasingly bitter standoff over a nerve attack against a former Russian spy living in England.

On Monday, Italy expelled two Russian diplomats in an expression of solidarity with NATO and European Union ally Britain.
Earlier on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned a slew of senior Western diplomats to set out the retaliatory measures it was taking with the West after numerous countries had expelled Russian diplomats.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer)

Back To Top