MOSCOW (Reuters) - A representative of the Canadian embassy in Moscow arrived at the Russian foreign ministry building on Friday, a Reuters camera operator at the scene said.

The ministry has said it is summoning the envoys of Western states who took "unfriendly steps" towards Russia over the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter.



