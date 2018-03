THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Moscow has ordered the expulsion of two Dutch diplomats in retaliation for the earlier expulsion of two Russian diplomats from the Netherlands, the Dutch ambassador to Russia said on Friday.

Renée Jones-Bos told reporters of the expulsions on her way out of Russia's foreign ministry building after she was summoned for an audience.



