Hurricanes blow Rebels away, Chiefs edge Highlanders

Melbourne, March 30, 2018 (AFP) - - The Wellington Hurricanes continued Australia's misery with yet another big win as the Waikato Chiefs edged the Otago Highlanders in a tight Super Rugby clash on Friday.

The Hurricanes hammered Australian conference leaders Melbourne Rebels 50-19 in Melbourne for their 11th straight win over Australian opposition, stretching New Zealand's winning run over Australian teams to 33 games stemming back to 2016.

Wellington posted 42 unanswered points with winger Ben Lam scoring four tries after trailing the Rebels 19-8 late in the first half.

It was the most points the Hurricanes have scored in a match in Australia.

It was a comprehensive win by the Hurricanes, who had the luxury of replacing their first-choice halves Beauden Barrett and TJ Perenara with a quarter of the game left and the job well and truly done.

All Black fly-half Barrett helped himself to a try, three conversions and three penalties for a match haul of 20 points.

"I think the turning point of the game was the final seven minutes before half-time when we scored a couple of tries," Hurricanes skipper Brad Shields said.

"Momentum swings just like that but when we hold on to the ball and we're really patient we can score points and we showed in the second half what we're all about."

Damian McKenzie engineered two key tries to set up a 27-22 victory for the Chiefs over the Highlanders in Hamilton.

The lead changed five times with both sides scoring three tries.

For the Chiefs, back home after thrashing the Sunwolves in Tokyo, it improved their record to four wins from five matches while the Highlanders suffered their second loss after falling to the Wellington Hurricanes last weekend.

The Highlanders had two scoring opportunities in the final two minutes with lineouts close to the Chiefs' line but lost both of them.

"They were critical. The first one we probably should have hung on to it and as soon as we booted it out I thought oh!," said captain Sam Kane who celebrated his 100th Super game.

"It was a pretty gutsy win. It was a real arm wrestle but we hung in the fight."

McKenzie landed two penalties for the Chiefs to take an early 6-0 lead while the Highlanders suffered the loss of influential fly-half Lima Sopoaga to an apparent Achilles injury.

When Waisake Naholo scored for the Highlanders to hit the front 7-6, following Fletcher Smith's conversion, McKenzie again stepped up as the central figure for the Chiefs.

Just before half-time he put in a well-weighted cross-kick for wing Toni Pulu to tap inside for fullback Solomon Alaimalo to score.

Three minutes after the break, the diminutive pivot waltzed through a loose attempt by the Highlanders to protect their own line and put Nathan Harris in for the try.

With the Chiefs ahead 20-12 it was the turn of a recharged Highlanders to regain the lead with a penalty from Smith who then converted a try by Paletasio Tomkinson after Ash Dixon scooped up a charged-down McKenzie clearing kick.

When a try by Sean Wainui regained the lead for the Chiefs, the Highlanders were still in the game as they attacked the Chiefs' line.

But losing their own throw in two critical lineouts ensured the Chiefs stayed in front.

