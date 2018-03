United States Air Force bombers have landed at RAAF Darwin to train with the Australian Defence Force until early April.

The B-52 Stratofortress Bombers will take flight in a range of exercises and activities between the two nations in military airspace near RAAF Base Williamtown.

The USA and Australia started the Enhanced Air Cooperation program in February 2017 but the bombers have previously visited in 2012, 2014 and 2016 for other training exercises.