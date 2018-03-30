News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Woman shocked to find shard of glass in noodles from popular outlet
Woman shocked to find 'glass shard' in noodles from popular chain

Russia summons Western ambassadors over Skripal poisoning row

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday it was summoning ambassadors from Western countries who had taken "unfriendly" steps over the poisoning of an ex-Russian spy and informing them of Moscow's retaliatory measures.

The ambassador's of Germany, France and Italy were seen arriving at the foreign ministry building. RIA news agency reported that the Polish ambassador has also arrived.
Emerging from the building, German ambassador Rudiger von Fritsch said that Russia had to answer questions about the poisoning of the ex-spy, Sergei Skripal, but that Berlin was open to dialogue with Moscow.

(Reporting by Dmitry Madorsky; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Back To Top