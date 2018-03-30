France could adapt its Syria operations in Islamic State fight: source

PARIS (Reuters) - France could adapt its military operation as part of the U.S.-led coalition in Syria if it deems it useful to achieve its objectives in the fight against Islamic State, a French presidential source said on Friday.

"If the president felt that, in order to achieve our goals against Islamic State, we needed a moment to adapt our military intervention, then we should do it, but it would be within the existing framework," the source said.



