ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday France had taken the wrong approach toward Syria, after French President Emmanuel Macron promised a Kurdish-dominated force that Paris would help stabilize the northeast of the country.

"We are deeply saddened by the completely wrong approach shown by France, which we hope is a result of misperceptions," Erdogan said.





(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Dominic Evans and Edmund Blair)