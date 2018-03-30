News

Putin still wants to mend foreign ties despite row: Kremlin

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin still favors mending ties with other countries, despite a decision to expel scores of Western diplomats in a row over the poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter in Britain, a Kremlin spokesman said.

The spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said he disagreed with the U.S. government's assessment that Russia's decision to expel 60 U.S. diplomats showed Moscow was not interested in diplomacy.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Writing by Christian Lowe and Edmund Blair)

