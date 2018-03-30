Turkey warns France over offer of support for Syrian Kurdish militia

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - France's promise to back Syrian forces led by a Kurdish militia amounts to support for and legitimization of terrorist groups, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Friday.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday assured the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), dominated by the Kurdish YPG, of Paris' support to stabilize northeastern Syria against Islamic State.

"Those who enter into cooperation and solidarity with terror groups against Turkey...will, like the terrorists, become a target of Turkey," Bozdag wrote on Twitter. "We hope France does not take such an irrational step."



