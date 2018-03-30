Australia pick up the pieces as final S.Africa Test begins

Johannesburg, March 30, 2018 (AFP) - - With soon-to-depart coach Darren Lehmann rallying his shell-shocked team, Australia tried to return to the normal business of cricket as they began the fourth and final Test against South Africa on Friday.

Since the Australians were found to be tampering with the ball in the last match between the two teams just days ago, captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner have been banned for a year and Lehmann has said he will quit after this last Test of the series.

With only a sprinkling of spectators in the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, the Australians had a huddle on the field during which Lehmann addressed the players.

There were smiles as wicketkeeper Tim Paine was congratulated on becoming Australia's 46th official Test captain.

Former Test batsman Adam Voges then spoke to the group and handed over a new baggy green cap to fast bowler Chadd Sayers, which was followed by a round of hugs.

Leaders of both teams have spoken about the difficulties of preparing properly for the match in the wake of the events that have shaken world cricket and dragged the Australian team's reputation through the mud.

"We're not a hundred percent mentally right but we're representing our country and we've got to get the ball rolling by playing the best cricket we possibly can," Lehmann said before the match.

South African captain Faf du Plessis said the drama had affected the South Africans as well. "You actually feel drained. It's important you don't lose your mental edge," he said.

South Africa lead the series 2-1.

str/gj