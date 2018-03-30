Parenthood 'nice distraction' for English diving star Daley

Gold Coast, Australia, March 30, 2018 (AFP) - - English diving star Tom Daley says that impending parenthood takes the pressure off and is "a nice distraction" as he chases a Commonwealth Games hat-trick.

The 23-year-old and his husband Dustin Lance Black revealed on Valentine's Day via social media that they are expecting their first child, using a surrogate.

Daley, a tabloid favourite in Britain because of his good looks and talent, said ahead of the opening ceremony next week of the Commonwealths in Gold Coast, Australia: "It changes your perspective on a whole manner of things.

"It's really nice and exciting to have that distraction away from the diving and you can think afterwards of some exciting things happening no matter what happens here."

Daley won gold in the 10m platform at the Delhi 2010 and Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

He also won gold at the world championships in 2009 -- when he was just a teenager -- and in 2017, and took bronze at the London 2012 Olympics.

But he sees challenges in pulling off more success at the open-air pool on the Gold Coast.

"Diving outdoors can throw off people and it's very difficult," said Daley, one of the biggest names at the Games.

"The sky is blue, the water is blue, so when you're spinning around, the design of the hoardings is blue, too," he added.

"It can be windy, it can be raining, you've just got to dive through it.

"Especially when all the finals are at night and it will be dark, that's a whole other aspect of it. We'll be diving in two completely different pools, really."

pst/alh