Commonwealth Games star 'TT' plays... table tennis

Gold Coast, Australia, March 30, 2018 (AFP) - - England's Tin-Tin Ho was always destined to play table tennis.

"Yes, it's true, my initials are TT for table tennis," the teenager said ahead of competing in the Commonwealth Games, which open next Wednesday in Australia's Gold Coast.

"And my brother's name is Ping."

The names are no coincidence -- their father Charles Ho represented Hong Kong at table tennis and is mad about the sport.

The 19-year-old Tin-Tin, whose name also means "sky" in Chinese, won silver at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games in the mixed doubles with Liam Pitchford. She was just 15 at the time.

She will play singles, doubles and team events in Australia and said the English players had been gearing up for the Commonwealth Games by practising in Japan.

"I'm feeling good. We just came from Japan where we had about six days to practise.

"That was quite good for us to play against the Japanese because they're very good."

