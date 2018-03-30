Kopi Luwak out of Country Championship

Kopi Luwak, the equal favourite for the Country Championship final, has been withdrawn from the $500,000 race.

Trainer Danny Williams has told stewards the horse has bruising to both front feet and an abscess on his near-fore has burst.

Williams regards the problem-plagued Kopi Luwak as one of the most talented horses he has trained, a judgment he lived up to when he beat stablemates Pumpkin Pie and Acquittal in the South East qualifying heat at Goulburn on February 24.

The final chance for horses to qualify for the final at Randwick on April 7 is at Muswellbrook on Sunday with the Williams-trained Don't Give A Damn the $1.75 favourite for the Wild Card.

The first two horses in each regional heat qualify with Acquittal now promoted into the field for the final and withdrawn from Muswellbrook.

Don't Give A Damn was the beaten favourite in the Goulburn heat after getting stirred up pre-race and racing ungenerously.

The Melanie O'Gorman-trained Suncraze was the TAB's $4.60 joint favourite before Kopi Luwak's withdrawal.