New Zealand v England scoreboard

Christchurch, New Zealand, March 30, 2018 (AFP) - - Scoreboard at stumps on day one of the second Test between New Zealand and England in Christchurch on Friday:

England first innings

A. Cook b Boult 2

M. Stoneman c Latham b Southee 35

J. Vince lbw Southee 18

J. Root b Southee 37

D. Malan lbw Boult 0

B. Stokes c Watling b Boult 25

J. Bairstow not out 97

S. Broad c Sodhi b Southee 5

M. Wood b Southee 52

M. Leach not out 10

Extras: (b2, lb5, w1, nb1) 9

Total: (for 8 wickets, 90.0 overs) 290

Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Cook), 2-38 (Vince), 3-93 (Root), 4-94 (Malan), 5-94 (Stoneman), 6-151 (Stokes), 7-164 (Broad), 8-259 (Wood)

Bowling: Boult 25-5-79-3, Southee 23-6-60-5 (1w), de Grandhomme 17-4-44-0, Wagner 20-5-69-0 (1nb), Sodhi 5-0-31-0

Toss: New Zealand

Series: New Zealand lead 1-0

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

TV Umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

