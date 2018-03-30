New Zealand v England scoreboard

Christchurch, New Zealand, March 30, 2018 (AFP) - - Scoreboard at stumps on day one of the second Test between New Zealand and England in Christchurch on Friday:
England first innings
A. Cook b Boult 2
M. Stoneman c Latham b Southee 35
J. Vince lbw Southee 18
J. Root b Southee 37
D. Malan lbw Boult 0
B. Stokes c Watling b Boult 25
J. Bairstow not out 97
S. Broad c Sodhi b Southee 5
M. Wood b Southee 52
M. Leach not out 10
Extras: (b2, lb5, w1, nb1) 9
Total: (for 8 wickets, 90.0 overs) 290
Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Cook), 2-38 (Vince), 3-93 (Root), 4-94 (Malan), 5-94 (Stoneman), 6-151 (Stokes), 7-164 (Broad), 8-259 (Wood)
Bowling: Boult 25-5-79-3, Southee 23-6-60-5 (1w), de Grandhomme 17-4-44-0, Wagner 20-5-69-0 (1nb), Sodhi 5-0-31-0
Toss: New Zealand
Series: New Zealand lead 1-0
Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)
TV Umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)
Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)
