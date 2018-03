Christchurch, New Zealand, March 30, 2018 (AFP) - - England were 290 for eight at stumps on day one of the second Test against New Zealand after being sent into bat in Christchurch on Friday.

Jonny Bairstow was not out 97 after featuring in a 95 run stand with Mark Wood who made 52.

For New Zealand, Tim Southee has five for 60 and Trent Boult three for 79.

cf/grk/ceb