Woman critical after being swept into ocean at tourist spot

AAP /

A woman is fighting for her life after being swept into the ocean along Victoria's Great Ocean Road.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was walking along the rocks near Stony Creek at Lorne when she was swept into the water about 10.10am on Friday.

Onlookers jumped into the water and pulled the woman from the surf, commencing CPR on the scene.

The woman was pulled from the sea at Stony Creek near Lorne on the Great Ocean Road. Source: Google Maps

Police, paramedics and surf lifesavers were called and attended.

The Keilor East woman has been airlifted to the Royal Melbourne Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

She is suffering from post-saltwater emergence where a large amount of saltwater is consumed, an Ambulance Victorian spokeswoman said.

