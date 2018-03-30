Fish 'N' Snitz to stake her winter claim

Well named filly Fish 'N' Snitz has finally got the right set of conditions to prove she is a genuine winter carnival stakes horse.

Fish 'N' Snitz is by champion sire Snitzel out of the mare Whiting who is a half-sister to former smart stakes horse Specter.

The filly has already shown she is tough and will contest her seventh race in the Two-Year-Old Handicap (1200m) at Doomben on Saturday.

She has attracted plenty of attention because of her name and her striking good looks.

Trainer Stuart Kendrick believes she has the ability to earn plenty of kudos for her on-track feats.

In her six starts Fish 'N' Snitz has run three thirds, two fourths and a fifth with genuine excuses for defeat in each case.

Kendrick said it was rare for a two-year-old to have so many things go against her.

"She has either drawn badly or the tracks have been too wet or she has struck some trouble," Kendrick said.

"Even last start Sean (jockey Cormack) said she just couldn't accelerate on the very heavy track.

"I know it is easy to make excuses but I really want to see what she can do in the right conditions."

"On Saturday she is at a suitable distance, has the minimum weight and a good barrier. They are also predicting the track rating will improve sharply."

Kendrick said if Fish 'N' Snitz raced well he would consider the winter carnival stakes races for her.

"On her dam's side there is a bit of stoutness so she might get further as she gets older," Kendrick said.