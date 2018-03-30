Ellerton-Zahra after Easter feature double

Training partners Mathew Ellerton and Simon Zahra are hoping Easter can bring them a change of luck.

The pair has prepared only five winners from their past 50 starters after having a healthy strike-rate earlier in the year.

On Saturday they saddle runners in two Group Three features at Caulfield.

Odeon runs in the Easter Cup with Sword Of Light their representative in the Victoria Handicap.

Zahra said Odeon was approaching peak fitness after two runs from a spell.

After a first-up sixth behind Nozomi over 1400m at Flemington, Odeon was beaten two lengths when fourth to Humidor in the Blamey Stakes at Flemington on March 17.

"He had a good blow the other day," Zahra said.

"Hopefully there's a bit more speed as he likes speed on.

"(Owner) Lloyd Williams has a few in there so hopefully they'll run along a bit and he can get a nice run and be in a nice rhythm."

Zahra said jumping from 1600m to 2000m should not pose a problem.

"Fitness won't be an excuse," he said.

"He always takes two runs and he probably knocked up 100 (metres) out last time and from here on in he reaches his peak.

"I'd be disappointed if he didn't run a forward race."

Sword Of Light hasn't drawn well in the Victoria Handicap and Zahra said her two runs from a spell should be forgotten.

As a three-year-old at the same time last year, Sword Of Light strung together two wins on end at Caulfield.

Her two runs this campaign have been over shorter trips than Saturday's 1400m.

In the Oakleigh Plate she flew home after a poor start before a wide draw and the way the track raced at Moonee Valley last time counted against her.

"She should have been in the money in the Oakleigh Plate," Zahra said.

"She nearly fell when they jumped and she was back near last and hit the line unbelievably well.

"Then last start at the Valley we had to go back from the gate, which is not ideal with her, and then she went out wide where it was quicksand.

"We're putting a line through Moonee Valley and her Caulfield form is good and so is her 1400 metre form.

"She's going good but hasn't had a lot of luck at her two runs back."