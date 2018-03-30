RugbyU: Australia sevens captain in hospital after head punch

Sydney, March 30, 2018 (AFP) - - Australia's sevens rugby captain James Stannard, who was due to play in the Commonwealth Games, is in hospital with head injuries after being punched in an "alleged unprovoked assault", police said Friday.

A British man was charged over the incident after the 35-year-old, who was reportedly out with teammates, was allegedly "punched in the head" in the Sydney suburb of Coogee early Friday, New South Wales state police said.

"As a result, he fell and struck his head on the pavement," police said in a statement.

"The 22-year-old man who threw the punch then fled the scene, but was apprehended by witnesses until police arrived and placed him under arrest."

Stannard was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains in a stable condition with head injuries.

The Briton was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He was granted conditional bail and is due to return to court on April 19.

Stannard had been due to lead Australia's sevens team at the Commonwealth Games, which will be held on the Gold Coast from April 4-15.

It is not yet clear if he will still take part in the Games, with Rugby Australia saying in a statement Friday that the governing body was working with police over the matter and would provide an update later Friday.

Stannard was recently appointed skipper after injured captain Lewis Holland was ruled out of the Games.

