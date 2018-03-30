News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Pippa's father-in-law in France rape probe (clone 39684111)
Pippa Middleton's father-in-law charged over sexual assault of a child

Horn's Vegas fight finally made official

Vince Rugari
AAP /

After 16 weeks of negotiations, four venue changes and a whole lot of uncertainty, Jeff Horn's US boxing debut is finally locked in.

Sessions: No new special counsel yet for Republican concerns
1:12

Sessions: No new special counsel yet for Republican concerns
Aid trucks bound for eastern Ghouta stripped of some medical supplies
0:46

Aid trucks bound for eastern Ghouta stripped of some medical supplies
Phones that drive cars and cell towers on the moon – MWC 2018
3:06

Phones that drive cars and cell towers on the moon – MWC 2018
0302_sun_cash
8:08

Michaelia Cash subject to criticism after outburst against Labor staffers
I ain’t afraid of no Pokemon: Ghostbusters goes AR
1:10

I ain’t afraid of no Pokemon: Ghostbusters goes AR
Trump rips Sessions' 'DISGRACEFUL' decision on probe of alleged FISA abuses
1:20

Trump rips Sessions' 'DISGRACEFUL' decision on probe of alleged FISA abuses
All-in-one wallet card to spell end of individual credit card?
1:35

All-in-one wallet card to spell end of individual credit card?
Social media and 5G in focus at Mobile World Congress
1:51

Social media and 5G in focus at Mobile World Congress
0226_sun_smartphone
3:47

Samsung launches new Galaxy S9 in Barcelona
0119_1800_BRI-MSG
0:32

Horn confirmed to fight at Madison Square Garden
0117_sun_mundine
2:08

Anthony Mundine says Jeff Horn is popular because of his race

Swansea overwhelming favourites, says St Gallen manager
 

Bob Arum's Top Rank promotions has officially confirmed the date and venue for Horn's mandatory WBO welterweight championship clash with unbeaten American sensation Terence Crawford.

The fight will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on June 9 - despite a late attempt by Horn's promoters, Duco Events, to have it moved because of a pay-per-view clash with Australian UFC champion Robert Whittaker's first title defence.

"Defending the world title successfully a second time is a must," said Horn in a statement released by Top Rank.

"Crawford is a very talented fighter and deserves his accolades. I will be on a mission to prove the doubters wrong.

"Obviously, I am a very competitive guy who works really hard to achieve his goals.

"Crawford is a brilliant boxer, but I am coming to win, and I will win.

"Crawford's trash talk has only inspired me that much more to shock the world once again."

Horn and Crawford, both 30, were supposed to fight on April 14 but it was pushed back because the Nebraska native suffered an injury to his hand in training.

Crawford is heavily favoured to win and is rated by many as one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world.

He last entered the ring on August 19 last year, when he defeated the previously unbeaten Julius Indigo to unify all four major world titles in the junior welterweight division.

Horn's most recent fight was his December 13 win over England's Gary Corcoran in Brisbane.

It was his first defence of the WBO belt he famously won off Manny Pacquiao in a controversial decision in front of 50,000 at Suncorp Stadium.

Back To Top