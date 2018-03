Christchurch, New Zealand, March 30, 2018 (AFP) - - England were 150 for five at tea on day one of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday.

Jonny Bairstow was not out 30 with Ben Stokes on 25.

For New Zealand, Tim Southee has three for 37 and Trent Boult two for 43.

