Golf-Koepka to miss Masters with wrist injury, Kaymer plays

March 29 (Reuters) - Brooks Koepka will miss week's U.S. Masters due to a left wrist injury, his agent said on Thursday.

Koepka, who won last year's U.S. Open at Erin Hills, has not played since early January due to a partially torn tendon.

"Unfortunately, he will not be able to compete next week," Koepka's agent Blake Smith said in an email to Reuters.

While Koepka will miss the first major of the year, Martin Kaymer is all systems go for Augusta after recovering from a wrist injury.

Kaymer returned from a four-week break when he played the first round of the Houston Open on Thursday. He shot two-under 70.

"Good to be back on PGA Tour," the German said on Twitter before the round. "Wrist is feeling good."

Kaymer will be looking for his third major win after his victories at the 2010 PGA Championship and 2014 U.S. Open.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford )