Boult, Southee strike, England two down in first session

Christchurch, New Zealand, March 30, 2018 (AFP) - - New Zealand's strike pair Trent Boult and Tim Southee took a wicket each to have England 70 for two at lunch on day one of the second Test in Christchurch on Friday.

After losing the toss and being sent into bat, it was a better start for England than the first Test in that they still have eight wickets in hand.

But they have had to battle for their runs and the batsmen have again struggled to get the feet moving.

Alastair Cook barely moved when he was the first to fall, bowled by Boult for two.

It continued a miserable run for Cook since his remarkable 244 not out in the Boxing Day Ashes Test.

His five innings since have produced scores of 39-10-5-2-2.

James Vince, one of three changes to the England side that was soundly beaten in the first Test, survived two reviews for lbw, one from New Zealand and one from England, before his luck ran out and he was trapped in front by Southee for 18.

Joe Root, batting in his preferred number four slot with Vince back in the side, suffered one painful blow to the helmet from Southee to be 20 at lunch with opener Mark Stoneman on 28.

In addition to Vince, Mark Wood and Jack Leach have been added to the England side with Chris Woakes, Craig Overton and Moeen Ali dropping out.

New Zealand have made one change with Ish Sodhi in for injured leg-spinner Todd Astle.

