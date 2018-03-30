Hardwick in angry confrontation with Crows fans

News

Pippa Middleton's father-in-law charged over sexual assault of a child

The league is investigating the incident, which happened as the Richmond coach was walking down the Adelaide Oval grandstand steps after his side's loss to the Crows.

Video of the incident shows the man leaning across and saying something to Hardwick as the premiership coach walked past.

The coach walked another couple of steps, then turned and pointed out the fan to security staff who were with Hardwick.

Security staff spoke to the fan after the incident and the AFL has his details.

Hardwick exchanges stern words with two Crows fans. Pic: Seven

The league will decide next week whether to take any action.

"The AFL would remind all fans at all venues that the coaching staff of both clubs need to be able to fulfil their roles," a league spokesman said.

"There is no physical confrontation between the pair, but there were words exchanged when the fan engaged Damien and he responded.

"We just need to fully understand what was said and whether any further action will occur against the fan involved."

Security staff accompany coaches as they walk through crowds at matches.

Three years ago, Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson had a scuffle with a Port Adelaide fan in the wake of a match at Adelaide Oval.

As a result of that incident, the AFL recommended that coaches take the team bus to their hotel after Adelaide games.

