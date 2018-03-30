Factbox: Amazon is latest Trump target stock: effects usually short-lived

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump singled out Amazon.com Inc <AMZN.O> for criticism on Thursday after a roughly year-long hiatus from using his Twitter account to attack or praise individual companies.

The share prices of most of those companies immediately moved sharply up or down, depending on the content of Trump's comment, but the impact is generally short-lived.

Following is a list of companies or industries targeted in Trump's tweets, starting with the most recent:

AMAZON.COM INC <AMZN.O>

Trump tweeted on Thursday that Amazon pays "little or no taxes to state and local governments," takes advantage of the U.S. Postal Service has put many retailers out of business.

After falling as much as 4.6 percent early in the session, shares closed up 1.1 percent at $1,447.34 versus a 1.4 percent gain in the S&P 500.

DRUG COMPANIES

Trump sent a tweet on March 7, 2017 before the market opened that he was "working on a new system where there will be competition in the Drug Industry. Pricing for the American people will come way down!"

Pfizer Inc <PFE.N> shares are up 3.3 percent since then, Merck & Co Inc <MRK.N> is down 18.1 percent, Amgen Inc <AMGN.O> is down 5 percent and Gilead Sciences Inc <GILD.O> is up 7.5 percent.

EXXON MOBIL CORP <XOM.N>

Trump congratulated the oil company in a tweet after the closing bell on March 5, 2017 for an investment program that would create "45,000 construction & manufacturing jobs in the U.S. Gulf Coast region." Shares of the Dow component are down 9.5 percent since.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES NV <FCAU.N> <FCHA.MI>

Trump applauded the company on Twitter on Jan. 9, 2017 for plans to invest in Michigan and Ohio plants. Its U.S.-listed shares have jumped nearly 95 percent since the tweet.

TOYOTA MOTOR CORP <TM.N> <7203.T>

Trump, who campaigned on promises to keep manufacturing in the United States, tweeted on Jan. 5, 2017 that he would impose a fee if the Japanese automaker built its Corolla models for the U.S. market in Mexico. Toyota's U.S.-listed shares are up 8.2 percent since.

GENERAL MOTORS CO <GM.N>

Trump on Jan. 3, 2017 threatened a "big border tax" on GM for making its Chevy Cruze model in Mexico. GM shares fell briefly in premarket trade following the tweets and recovered to finish the trading session up 0.9 percent. Shares of the automaker are up 3.4 percent since.

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP <LMT.N>

Trump tweeted on Dec. 12, 2016 that the U.S. defense company's F-35 fighter jet program was "out of control." Lockheed Martin shares fell 2.5 percent on the day of the tweet but are up 1.9 percent through Thursday's close.

BOEING CO <BA.N>

In a Dec. 6, 2016 tweet, Trump criticized costs of the Air Force One plane manufactured by the company. Shares of the Dow component have surged 115.4 percent since that time.

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP <UTX.N>

Trump tweeted on Nov. 24, 2016 about working on a deal with the Dow component to keep jobs at its Carrier unit in Indiana. The stock has risen 7.6 percent since.

FORD MOTOR CO <F.N.>

Shares are down 5.6 percent since Trump tweeted late on Nov. 17, 2016 that the company would keep jobs in Kentucky.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Alden Bentley and Bill Rigby)