Castleford dig deep in Super League win

Castleford demonstrated their tough side to grind out an 11-6 victory over Wakefield to go third in the Super League with a fifth successive win.

With both sides scoring one try, the outcome was determined by the boot of England halfback Luke Gale, who kicked two late penalties to add to a first-half drop goal.

Wakefield made their best start to a Super League season with four straight wins but have now suffered three consecutive defeats and have lost nine in a row to their nearest Super League neighbours.

The Tigers are known for their free-flowing rugby but, in difficult conditions at a soggy Belle Vue, they showed they can also tough it out when necessary.

Castleford coach Daryl Powell sprung a surprise by bringing in teenager Jake Trueman and playing him at fullback, with Ben Roberts reverting to five-eighth.

The Tigers bossed the show for most of the first half, starting by forcing two goal-line drop-outs in the first seven minutes.

Wakefield created the first try-scoring opportunity against the run of play but prop Anthony England lost the ball going for the line and it was no surprise when the visitors struck first, England second rower Mike McMeeken taking Roberts' short pass to go over for the game's first try on 16 minutes.

Despite having to defend for long periods, Trinity had their moments on attack, with winger Ben Jones-Bishop forced into touch after a threatening run and substitute prop David Fifita losing the ball as he made a charge for the line.

The home side enjoyed more possession before they finally broke the deadlock on the hour with right winger Ben Jones-Bishop's fourth successive try against the Tigers.

That cut Castleford's lead to a single point but Gale gave them a bit more breathing space with a 67th-minute penalty and added another for good measure eight minutes later.