Waratahs to play Blues at Brookvale Oval

AAP /

The Waratahs will play the Blues at a famed rugby league ground in Sydney following a venue change for their Super Rugby match in May.

Sanzaar announced the May 5 match would switch from the regular Allianz Stadium to Brookvale Oval, home of the NRL's Manly Sea Eagles.

The Waratahs requested the change due to the possibility Allianz Stadium will host the A-League grand final that day.

The kick-off time has also changed.

Scheduled for a mid-afternoon kickoff, it has moved to 7.45pm.

The changes was carried out in consultation with the Blues.

