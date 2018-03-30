Stephens to meet Ostapenko in Miami final

The Miami Open women's final will pit two reigning grand slam champions after Sloane Stephens and Jelena Ostapenko won their respective semi-finals in Florida.

Sloane Stephens has beaten Victoria Azarenka in three sets to reach the WTA Miami Open final.

US Open champion Stephens again ended former world No.1 Victoria Azarenka's hopes of a fairytale comeback by beating her 3-6 6-2 6-1 in a Thursday afternoon encounter.

French Open champion Ostapenko beat unseeded American Danielle Collins in the nightcap, staving off a set point on the way to a 7-6(1) 6-3 triumph.

American 13th seed Stephens has five career titles and sixth seed Ostapenko has two heading into Saturday's final.

"I'm feeling amazing now," said Latvian Ostapenko, who wore down Collins with a series of powerful groundstrokes.

She hit 33 winners and ended the match in style with a running forehand winner down the line.

Three-times champion Azarenka, playing as a wildcard in her second event after an eight-month absence because of a custody dispute involving her son, showed glimpses of the form that took her to the top of the rankings but ultimately ran out of gas against her 13th-seeded opponent.

Stephens, who also beat Azarenka in the second round at Indian Wells this month, took control of the match early in the second set and never looked back as she raced through the decider with ease.

"I just knew I had to keep fighting. In the first set I was down but I battled back so I knew if I did that in the second, I'd be right in there," the 25-year-old said.

"I ended up winning a lot of games in a row and I just tried to keep the momentum going."