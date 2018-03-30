Australian share price index rises

The Australian share price index is stronger after US stocks and base metals prices rose, helped by gains in American technology shares.

The local market is closed on Friday for the Good Friday public holiday.

At 0700 AEDT on Friday, the Australian share price futures index was up 10 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 5,746.

US stocks on Thursday, finished in positive territory, with the major stock indexes up around 1.7 per cent, as investors returned to technology stocks.

Australian shares on Thursday closed lower, with weakness among mining and energy stocks and a dip in ANZ outweighing modest gains elsewhere.

The benchmark S&P/ASX200 closed down 30.1 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 5,7594 points, while the broader All Ordinaries index finished down 30.3 points, or 0.51 per cent, at 5,868.9 points.

The Australian dollar on Friday morning, is flat, in quiet trade ahead of the Easter long weekend.

At 0700 AEDT, the local currency was worth 76.80 US cents, up from 76.79 US cents on Thursday.

CURRENCY SNAPSHOT AT 0700 AEDT:

One Australian dollar buys:

* 76.80 US cents, from 76.79 on Thursday

* 81.71 Japanese yen, from 81.76 yen

* 62.43 euro cents, from 62.24 euro cents

* 54.74 British pence, from 54.48 pence

* 106.25 NZ cents, from 106.54 cents

GOLD:

The spot price of gold in Sydney at 0700 AEDT was $US1,325.60 per fine ounce, from $US1,328.10 per fine ounce on Thursday.

BOND SNAPSHOT AT 0700 AEDT:

* CGS 4.50 per cent April 2020, 2.0136pct, unchanged from Thursday

* CGS 4.75pct April 2027, 2.5789pct, unchanged

Sydney Futures Exchange prices:

* June 2018 10-year bond futures contract was 97.390 (implying a yield of 2.610pct), from 97.380 (2.620pct) on Thursday

* June 2018 3-year bond futures contract was 97.875 (2.125pct), from 97.860 (2.140pct).

(*Bond market closes taken at 1630 AEDT previous local session; currency closes taken from 1700 AEDT previous local session)