State Dept. says it may respond to Russia's expulsion of U.S. diplomats

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Thursday Russia's decision to expel 60 U.S. diplomats shows that Moscow is not interested in diplomacy, and Washington reserves the right to take further action.

"It's clear from the list provided to us that the Russian Federation is not interested in a dialogue on issues that matter to our two countries," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters. "We reserve the right to respond," she said.







(Reporting by David Alexander; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)