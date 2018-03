RICHFIELD, Ohio (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday his infrastructure plan will likely have to wait until after the November congressional elections.

"You'll probably have to wait until after the election, which isn't so long down the road," Trump said in a speech.



