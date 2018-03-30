Sharks young gun eager to leave his mark

He's leaving for love, but boom youngster Jesse Ramien has pledged his heart and soul to Cronulla for the rest of the 2018 NRL season.

Newcastle-bound young gun Jesse Ramien is ready to leave his mark at Cronulla.

The former Junior Kangaroos and NSW under-20s star is heading to Newcastle next season to be closer to his four-year-old daughter.

But first he has unfinished business to tend to in the Shire after being handed a golden opportunity by Sharks coach Shane Flanagan.

Ramien will line up in the centres in Cronulla's Friday night blockbuster with Melbourne at Shark Park, intent on proving against the premiers that he belongs on the big stage.

"I believe that I'm here for a reason. If I didn't have the ability to be here I don't think the coach would put me in," Ramien said.

"So when I'm out on the field I never doubt myself. I believe that I'm just as good as every player out there. That's my mindset."

The tackle-shedding 20-year-old will directly oppose good mate Curtis Scott.

"Very excited to come up against Curtis. I've known Curtis for a while, pretty much since school, played a few of the junior rep sides with him," Ramien said.

"We're both young so it will be a good match. It's massive to play against the defending premiers up against players like (Cameron) Smith and (Cameron) Munster and (Billy) Slater."

Ramien is joining the Knights in 2019 to be closer to his daughter Lasharn, who he says lights up his life.

"I had her when I was young and she's a massive part of my life so she played a really big part in me wanting to be with her," he said.

"She lives on the Central Coast with her mum. It's a bit of a trek, but I head up whenever I can, every weekend.

"She loves footy, she comes to every game that she can. Loves supporting me.

"But my focus this year is all on Cronulla and I'm hoping I can play some real good footy this year and produce for Cronulla."