Poland's president signs bill on global climate deal amendment

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland became on Thursday the final EU country to enact a bill ratifying the global agreement intended to provide a legal framework for reducing carbon emissions, which paves the way for the entire European Union to accept the accord as a bloc.

Polish President Andrzej Duda's signature on a bill ratifying the so-called Doha amendment to the Kyoto protocol was the last step needed for all 28 EU members to have separately enacted it. The EU cannot enact it as a whole until all members have done so.

The amendment is intended to form a legal framework for CO2 reduction efforts until 2020, when the Paris climate agreement that more than 200 nations signed in late 2015 kicks in.

The Doha amendment does not come into effect unless 144 countries ratify it, which 111 states had done as of March 29, according to the United Nations.

The president's office also said in a statement that Poland plans to submit an extra declaration, in which it will secure the right to decide on the energy sources on which it wants to rely. Poland will host this year's round of U.N. climate talks in December.



